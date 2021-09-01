Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.79. 88,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.