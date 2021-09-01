Swiss National Bank Acquires 67,793 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,108,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,793 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $229,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.36. 1,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,991. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $257.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

