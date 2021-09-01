Wesfarmers Limited Announces Dividend of $0.66 (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.6605 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

WFAFY stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFAFY shares. CLSA lowered shares of Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lowered shares of Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

