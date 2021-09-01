PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,047 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $267,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.60. 9,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,964. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average of $189.86.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

