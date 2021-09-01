Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.58

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$37.58 and last traded at C$37.47, with a volume of 57720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.13.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The firm has a market cap of C$18.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.65%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

