Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5111 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.41.

ILKAY stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

ILKAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Iluka Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

