América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.74

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 34964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in América Móvil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

