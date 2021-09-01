Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (USNZY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20 on October 15th

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

USNZY opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USNZY. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

