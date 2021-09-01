Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.52

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 4023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.81.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 326,908 shares of company stock worth $8,174,769.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

