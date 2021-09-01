BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0005

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $176,474.39 and $213.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00126912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00834159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048745 BTC.

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

