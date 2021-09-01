BidiPass Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $176,474.39 and approximately $213.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00126912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00834159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048745 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

