MarketPeak Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00126912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00834159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048745 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

