Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,103. The company has a market cap of $850.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

