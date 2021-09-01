Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) vs. Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Financial Review

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and Bonanza Creek Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.17 -$229.71 million N/A N/A Bonanza Creek Energy $218.09 million 5.50 $103.53 million $4.95 7.85

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Bonanza Creek Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -140.49% -9.46% -2.09% Bonanza Creek Energy 10.93% 3.45% 2.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Battalion Oil and Bonanza Creek Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Bonanza Creek Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus target price of $57.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.31%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Battalion Oil on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

