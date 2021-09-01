Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) & Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Critical Comparison

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 10.93% 3.45% 2.82% Battalion Oil -140.49% -9.46% -2.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bonanza Creek Energy and Battalion Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus price target of $57.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.31%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Battalion Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $218.09 million 5.50 $103.53 million $4.95 7.85 Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.17 -$229.71 million N/A N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil.

Risk and Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Battalion Oil on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

