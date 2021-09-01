Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 182.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $425,297,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $238,160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 322,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,819,493. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.