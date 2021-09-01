Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. 40,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,226. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.79 million, a P/E ratio of 348.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

