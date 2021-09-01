Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 41,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 121,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,420,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

