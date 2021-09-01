FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the July 29th total of 100,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FedNat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

FNHC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,362. FedNat has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. Research analysts predict that FedNat will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

