Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.
PLAN opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.
Anaplan Company Profile
Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
