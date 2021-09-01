Jefferies Financial Group Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $85.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.