The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Up 34.5% in August

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,856. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. CWM LLC grew its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $42.93. 6,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,260. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

