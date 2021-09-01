BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,776. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $295,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.