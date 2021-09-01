BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,776. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.
