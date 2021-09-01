Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

EW traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.14. 8,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,999. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.