Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.10.

SYNH stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

