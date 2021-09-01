The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. The Timken posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,002,000 after purchasing an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 248,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKR traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,948. The Timken has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

