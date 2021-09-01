Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.81 Million

Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report $706.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $619.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $731.01 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $619.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $291,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock remained flat at $$103.14 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,932. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

