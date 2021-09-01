Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $$41.95 on Friday. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.24. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

