Analysts Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.12 Million

Analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to post sales of $167.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.00 million. Calix posted sales of $150.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $653.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $633.60 million to $660.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $726.87 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calix.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,060. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. Calix has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Calix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calix by 553.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Calix by 24.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Calix by 108,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

