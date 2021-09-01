Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce $167.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $167.30 million. Calix posted sales of $150.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $653.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.60 million to $660.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $726.87 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calix.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. 1,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Calix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calix by 553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Calix by 24.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 108,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

