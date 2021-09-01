Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after buying an additional 219,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,975. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.