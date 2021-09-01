Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,483. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

