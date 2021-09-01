Zacks: Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Angi reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of Angi stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.