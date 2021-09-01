Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

