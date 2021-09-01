J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of COP stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

