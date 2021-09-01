Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

ORCL stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

