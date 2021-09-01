Cryptaur (CPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,894.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $13,894.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00060426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00124738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.41 or 0.00831816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

