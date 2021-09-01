Impossible Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $17.28 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $582,331.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00006074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00135853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00161793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.43 or 0.07331879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.95 or 1.00159581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.66 or 0.01009515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

