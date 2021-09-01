Iconic Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,446.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $4.51 million and $5,446.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00135853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00161793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.43 or 0.07331879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.95 or 1.00159581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.66 or 0.01009515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

