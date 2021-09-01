LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0199 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $85,523.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 112% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

