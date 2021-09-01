Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.48% from the stock’s current price.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

