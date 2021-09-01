Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.93 and its 200 day moving average is $285.07. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $217.40 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

