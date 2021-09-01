Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,412 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $197,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $164.12. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,716. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $109.31 and a 1-year high of $165.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.29.

