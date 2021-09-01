Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after buying an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after acquiring an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,221.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 958,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,370,000 after acquiring an additional 886,037 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

