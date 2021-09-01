SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.80. SOS shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 59,146 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in SOS during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in SOS during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SOS during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SOS during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.