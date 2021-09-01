SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $28.79

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.79, but opened at $30.10. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 8,899 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 451,442 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 113,083 shares during the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.