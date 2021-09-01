Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Down 30.9% in August

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 739,800 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 744,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oncorus by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 208,980 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Oncorus by 10,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 457,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,355. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Oncorus will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.