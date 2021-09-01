Short Interest in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Drops By 19.8%

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. 3,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,193. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,055 shares of company stock worth $105,225. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 428,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 217,926 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 344,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 56,417 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 108,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.