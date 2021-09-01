Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €881.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KER. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €813.55 ($957.11).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER traded up €2.40 ($2.82) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €674.00 ($792.94). 214,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €736.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €676.26. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.