Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,924. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

